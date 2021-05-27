Intending Hajj pilgrims asked to submit corona vaccine details

Srinagar: Informing about the start of ‘Online Health Verification’, Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee on Thursday asked all those intending to undertake pilgrimage this year to submit information regarding Corona vaccine on the official website of Hajj Committee of India.

“The Pilgrims need to visit the official website of Haj Committee of India www.hajcommittee.gov.in,” reads a handout.

“However, it is further clarified that as per latest guidelines from Saudi Ministry of Health/HCoI, the age group allowed to perform the Haj – 2021 is from 18 – 60 years only”, it concludes. (GNS)