Tehran: Muslim world has slipped into shock after Israeli settlers burned copies of the holy Quran in Hebron.

Nidal Al-Jabari, director of the Hebron Endowment, told the Wafa News Agency, that Israeli settlers on October 10, tore and burned a number of Qurans and threw them in the garbage at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (#OIC) strongly condemned the extremist settlers’ tearing up and #burning of copies of the #HolyQur’an near the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Al-Khalil (#Hebron), pic.twitter.com/BAYOpEqDzE — OIC (@OIC_OCI) October 13, 2022

He said that seven copies of the Quran were found torn and dumped in the garbage, one of which was partially burned.

The incident has evoked strong condemnation from Muslim bodies. Egypt’s highest Islamic seminary Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the actions of Israeli settlers.

Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Muhammad Hussein denounced the burning, tearing, and throwing of the Holy Qur’an by extremist settlers.

He stressed that these abhorrent actions express a racist discourse against Islam. It would provoke feelings of hatred and violence among people, and lead to a state of chaos and tension among them. He called for an end to such “reckless attacks.”

Palestine Judge Mahmoud al-Habbash condemned the settlers’ tearing action. In a statement, he said it is a barbaric act and a war against Islam, a blatant attack and an insult to the feelings of nearly two billion Muslims around the world.

He sent an urgent call to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and all Islamic countries that fall under its banner to “mobilize and anger God Almighty and the Holy Quran is the constitution of our nation and the beacon of the call of Islam.”