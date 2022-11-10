Call it instant karma, a girl riding a pillion on a motorcycle tried to kick another bike but lost balance and fell off the road.

The man riding the bike stopped after he realized that she fell off. The people who were recording the incident from behind in their car also stopped their vehicle when she fell.

“INSTANT Karma,” a user commented.

“Hahaha haha got what she deserved,” another user wrote.

“That bag saved her back though,” a third said.