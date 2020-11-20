Inside world’s first gold-plated hotel in Vietnam

THIS is the world’s first gold-plated hotel – complete with gold bathtubs, toilets and even STEAKS.

The Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam took 11 years to build and is clad entirely in gold-plated tiles.

The hotel boasts a number of flashy suites and stunning city and lake views.

The stunning hotel overlooks Giang Vo Lake



Billed as southeast Asia’s most luxurious hotel, it sits by Giang Vo Lake, in the centre of the Vietnamese capital.

Prices start at £250 a night for rooms ranging to a cool £5,200 per square metre for one of their apartments.

And a stay in the hotel’s executive suite will set you back £800 per night.

The rooms are complete with gold bathtubs and even a gold TOILET



There is also a 200 square foot 24-karat gold tiled infinity pool with breathtaking city views.

And their top chefs also serve up decadent buffets with golden Tomohawk steaks and and entire corner devoted to mouthwatering desserts.

The incredible views seen from the hotels gold-plated infinity pool



Owner, Nguyen Huu Duong is very particularly about the luxurious gold elements of his prized establishment.

According to The Blend, Duong wants his hotel to be “the most luxurious in the world”.

Even the hot-plates and cutlery are gold



He explained he had aimed to schedule its opening alongside the premier of the Formula 1 Grand Prix held this year in the capital, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The 400-room, 25-storey property is operated by the American Wyndham Hotels brand.