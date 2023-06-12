Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s family home in the Gurgaon neighborhood has taken grace glory and grandeur to the next level.
Kohli’s luxurious home, which spans an impressive 10,000 square feet, is a testament to his impeccable taste and style.
Every detail of the house has been meticulously designed, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece. This luxurious bungalow features a stunning swimming pool, a glamorous bar, generously spacious rooms, and a lavish living room that exudes sophistication. Furthermore, the drawing room is accented with exquisite art pieces that add a touch of elegance to the overall ambiance.
Kohli’s dream home, which costs a whopping 80 crore rupees, is a remarkable display of his success and desire to live life king-size.
The lavish home not only serves as a haven for relaxation and unwinding, but it also serves as a testament to his remarkable achievements in cricket.
Virat Kohli’s extravagant lifestyle and lavish home reflect his status as cricket’s king, capturing the imagination of fans and admirers alike.