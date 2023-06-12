Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s family home in the Gurgaon neighborhood has taken grace glory and grandeur to the next level.

Inside Virat Kohli’s Gurgaon home 7

Kohli’s luxurious home, which spans an impressive 10,000 square feet, is a testament to his impeccable taste and style.

Inside Virat Kohli’s Gurgaon home 8

Every detail of the house has been meticulously designed, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece. This luxurious bungalow features a stunning swimming pool, a glamorous bar, generously spacious rooms, and a lavish living room that exudes sophistication. Furthermore, the drawing room is accented with exquisite art pieces that add a touch of elegance to the overall ambiance.

Inside Virat Kohli’s Gurgaon home 9

Kohli’s dream home, which costs a whopping 80 crore rupees, is a remarkable display of his success and desire to live life king-size.

Inside Virat Kohli’s Gurgaon home 10

The lavish home not only serves as a haven for relaxation and unwinding, but it also serves as a testament to his remarkable achievements in cricket.

Inside Virat Kohli’s Gurgaon home 11

Virat Kohli’s extravagant lifestyle and lavish home reflect his status as cricket’s king, capturing the imagination of fans and admirers alike.