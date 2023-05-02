Abu Dhabi:United Arab Emirates (UAE) is setting up its first casino resort.

Scheduled to open in early 2027, ‘Wynn Al Marjan will be built on the man-made Al Marjan Island in the city of Ras Al Khaimah.

The global hospitality giant also unveiled the design vision for its first-ever beach resort, inspired by the serene seascapes of Al Marjan Island, a group of four islands.

The project will be Wynn’s first project in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It is being developed with local partners Marjan LLC and RAK Hospitality Holding.

The initial design for the project, which is expected to cost USD 3.90 billion, includes a games area, 1,500 hotel rooms, dining and lounge options, a spa and wellness center, an upscale shopping center, an event center an on-site theatre, and a host of other recreational facilities.

“We have spent the past year meticulously programming and conception of Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location,” Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said in a release.

“I am incredibly proud of our design and development team’s ability to impart our legacy of rich, thoughtful design into a sun-soaked beachside resort that will delight customers, new and old,” said Billings.

“We look forward to opening Wynn Al Marjan Island in early 2027,” he added.

Details of the hotel were first announced in January 2022, with news it would include a “gaming area”, although it did not define what gaming meant.

It is expected to boost the emirate’s growth as a global tourism destination while generating significant value for the economy through tourism and job creation.

The construction work for the resort has already started.

In March 2023, Wynn also appointed ALEC Engineering and Bauer International to carry out the integral construction work on the site, Arabian Business reported.

