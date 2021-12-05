Very few drama series around cricket and the betting world have been as gripping as Inside Edge. And its third edition does not disappoint delivering powerful performances by Kashmir-born actor Aamir Bashir and the rest of the cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created in 10 parts, Season 3 is a story more in locker rooms and less on the ground.

As Yashvardhan ‘Bhaisaab’ Patel, Aamir Bashir has delivered one of his best performances so far portraying a ruthless cricket czar. Vivek Oberoi has matched him well playing his younger brother whose menacing facial scar reveals the evil as the two drift apart in the dark underbelly of the cricketing world they control.

Inside Edge S3 revolves round match-fixing allegations, scandals, and the commissions probing them telling viewers that there is a hell lot more to this game than what we see on the pitch.

The season takes us to a rigged broadcast rights auction, a plane crash, a few murders, and even a gay affair in a colourful theme that gives Inside Edge a lot of edge over some of its contemporary drama series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richa Chadha plays a less frantic, more scheming Zarina. Sapna Pabbi gets a meatier part as Bhaisaab’s daughter Mantra who, supported by cricketer boyfriend Vayu (Tanuj Virmani), is on a mission to legalise betting.

Vayu, still the show’s MVP, and his sister Rohini (Sayani Gupta) are dusting off skeletons from their childhood closet. Amit Sial’s Devender becomes critical to the unfolding drama that once again focuses on spot fixing, betting and other issues plaguing the richest sport in India.

A court-appointed commission investigates allegations of gambling and fixing in the Power Play League and makes recommendations aimed at restoring fair play in decision-making.

Things are hotting up as a Pakistan-India series is about to take place in India after 13 years. Vandalised pitches, bomb threats, brokering and horse-trading are at fever pitch. The ones who are losing out are the unsuspecting players and their enthusiastic fans.

Headline-making news stories of the 1990s and after provide fodder for the most significant themes that propel this season. While the key players are the same, there are some interesting additions.

Rohit is the popular and competitive star batsman struggling to balance his public image and personal life. Akshay Oberoi plays the part thoughtfully and intuitively. As Imaad, the spin bowler from Kashmir facing prejudice, Sidhant Gupta’s performance takes you by surprise. Punjabi accent notwithstanding, Sunny Hinduja hits it out of the park as the Pakistan team’s captain.

Vivek Oberoi has said that he may have made mistakes in the past and taken wrong turns in his career, but he has no regrets. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opens up on how his journey in the industry has been and how Bollywood was made into this ‘exclusive club’ where surnames matter more than talent. Vivek Oberoi plays a significant role in the new web show, Inside Edge Season 3.

Talking about whether he regrets any of his mistakes in the past, Vivek said, “Regret is not the word I would choose. I believe you regret when you are not happy where they got you. If you take a wrong turn, and it is a bumpy road and you land at a place where there is nothing but scenic beauty around you. Then you thank that bumpy road. I am in that space where every single part of my journey, I treasure and I smile about it and laugh about it.”

“As far as practical aspects of it, being ….(sounds funny when I say it) being a senior who has been around for 20 years, I do feel we have missed a trick or two. One big complaint that I have against my industry is that we haven’t developed the nursery that nurtures young talent. It is difficult. We made it into this exclusive club where it is either surname or who you know or which lobby or which darbar you do a salaam at… that matters, not your talent. That’s unfortunate,” he added.