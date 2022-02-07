Riyadh: Apple has opened its first all-female developers’ academy in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The academy will be dedicated to female programmers and developers to “empower women and the substantial social reforms” of Vision 2030, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The program is open to all females, regardless of coding knowledge or background.

The Apple Developer Academy is located within the campus of Princess Nourah University – the largest women’s university in the world. The applications are open to all women aged 18 years and above in Saudi Arabia and will be submitted free of charge.

Those who qualify for the program will be awarded a full scholarship and all needed technology will be provided.

Apple's developer academy will offer a 30-day foundation introductory course and a 10-month programme. Courtesy Apple

It will offer both a 30-day introductory course and a 10-month program.

“We are proud to open the first Apple Developer Academy for female students and can’t wait to see how these women collaborate, innovate and change the world,” Apple said.

Apple developer academies around the world offer students the skills to program and create apps for iOS, macOS, and other Apple platforms. Students will also have the opportunity to showcase their applications in the App Store.

The academy in Saudi Arabia expects to help more than 600 women annually learn programming skills. Participants will learn the basics of coding, professional core skills, design, and marketing, to ensure graduates learn the full range of skills needed to contribute to local business communities.

The global company has partnered with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) represented by Tuwaiq Academy, and in collaboration with Princess Nora bint Abdurrahman University (PNU).

“The selection of Riyadh for the headquarters makes Saudi Arabia the first country in the MENA region to host the global Apple academies for programming and development,” SPA reported.