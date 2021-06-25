Injured in Doda accident, forest guard succumbs on way to GMC Jammu

Doda: A forest guard, who was injured in a road accident on Thursday near High School Manoie in Tehsil Chilli Pingal (Bhalessa) of Doda district, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

He succumbed to his injuries on way to GMC Jammu.

An official said that a Swift car bearing registration number JK02CM-0885 met with an accident at Manoie on Thursday in which one SPO identified as Ashok Kumar (1053/SPO) posted at Spp Malikpora died on spot and another forest guard namely Muahmmad Ashraf, son of Muhammad Shafi Zargar of Bhella Thathri was injured.

However, the injured forest guard has also succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll in the accident to two—(KNO)