Injured in Anantnag road accident last week, youth succumbs at SKIMS

Anantnag: A 23-year-old youth, who was injured in a road accident in Mominabad area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on last Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning at SKIMS Soura.

An official said that a youth identified as Zakir Hamid Lone, son of Late Abdul Hamid Lone of Nowgam Shangus was injured in a road accident at Mominabad, Anantnag on June 15th.

 

“He was badly injured in the accident along with his another person,” the official said.

He was shifted to SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura where he succumbed in the wee hours today—(KNO)


