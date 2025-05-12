Poonch: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday visited the district hospital in Poonch to meet civilians injured in the recent cross-border shelling and assured them of all possible assistance from the administration.

In a post on the official handle of the Office of the Chief Minister, Omar as per news avency said, “Visited the district hospital in Poonch to inquire about those injured in the recent shelling. It was heartening to witness their courage and resilience.”

“Injured Displayed Courage, Assured Them Full Support”: CM Omar Visits Poonch Hospital 3

He further stated that the injured were assured of the best possible medical care and complete support from the government to help them recover and rebuild.

The Chief Minister’s visit comes in the backdrop of days of heavy shelling along the Line of Control, particularly affecting areas in Poonch and Rajouri, which led to multiple civilian casualties and injuries. The government has been actively monitoring the situation and has deployed relief and medical teams to assist the affected population.