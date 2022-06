Hyderabad: Police booked two men for organizing a ‘mujra party’ to celebrate a birthday.

Syed Arif hired female dancers to celebrate his son Syed Yaseen Arfath’s birthday at his residence.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the venue and shut down the party after the music was being loudly played at around 1 am.

A case was booked against the father and son under sections 70 (B), 70 (C), and section 21/76 of the City Police Act.