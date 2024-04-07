Infiltration bid indicates Pakistan’s desperation to fuel unrest: Army

Srinagar: The army today said Pakistan is desperately trying to fuel unrest in Kashmir ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The statement comes a day after the army foiled an infiltration bid on Line of Control that left two terrorists dead in the Uri sector.

“The infiltration bid by terrorists indicates desperation on the part of Pakistan to fuel unrest in peaceful Kashmir Valley at a time when general elections have been scheduled and the democratic process is unfolding,” a defence spokesman said.

He said an infiltration bid by terrorists was successfully foiled along the Line of Control in the Uri Sector on April 5 in a joint operation led by the Indian Army. Numerous inputs were earlier received from multiple Intelligence agencies regarding terrorist groups planning and intending to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Uri Sector. Based on these inputs, the surveillance and counter-infiltration grid was reviewed and strengthened.

“In the wee hours of April 5, own ambushes close to Line of Control spotted a group of terrorists moving towards the Line of Control. Own forces continuously tracked the hostile movement and established contact resulting in heavy exchange of fire. While the operation was under progress, the intermittent fire was also drawn from Pakistan forward posts, in the vicinity of the line of control,” he said.

He said the operation resulted in the neutralization of Two Terrorists and the recovery of two AK Rifles, Three Magazines, Four Hand Grenades, Ammunition, and other war-like stores.

“This operation is a testimony to the synergy between various Security and Intelligence agencies who are committed to ensuring peace and tranquillity in Kashmir,” he said.