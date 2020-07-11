Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, two militants killed: Army

Srinagar, Jul 10: The Army Saturday claimed it has killed two militants at Nowgam sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and foiled an infiltration bid.

“Early morning today, a suspicious moment was detected by own troops at Nowgam sector in Kupwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district along the Line of Control (LoC). Own forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in the killing of two militants. Two AK-47 and war like stores recovered. Details to follow,” Defence spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

A local news agency quoting defence sources said a combing operation was on in the area to rule out the presence of more militants.

On June 30, the army had said that an infiltration bid was foiled at Parkian Gali sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on the intervening night of June 29 and June 30 when a group of 6-8 militants, in two groups tried to sneak in.

After the initial exchange of fire, the militants, according to the army, went back to the Pakistani side.

Earlier, in April, the Army said it foiled a major infiltration attempt at LoC in north Kashmir’s Keran sector, killing five militants while losing five of its soldiers from elite forces in an operation.