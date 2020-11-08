Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, one militant killed: Army

Srinagar: Army on Sunday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid by killing one militant in Machil area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that suspicious movement of some unidentified persons was detected by the patrolling party near Line of control fence in Machil Sector on intervening night of 7-8 November.

They said that militants trying to infiltrate were intercepted by the security forces and a brief gunfight ensued.

During brief exchange of firing one militant was killed and from his possession one AK rifle and two bags were recovered, they said.

Till this report was being filed, the operation was in progress.(GNS)