Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Poonch, one militant killed: Army

Jammu: Army on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid by killing a militant along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, issued , a defence spokesperson said that in the early hours today, militant from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in Poonch Sector.

“Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the militant in which one militant was neutralised and his body alongwith an AK-47 rifle has been recovered,” the statement reads.

It reads that the operation is still in progress in the area. “This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control,” the the statement further reads.