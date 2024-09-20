Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals bring innovative techniques in plastic surgery

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 20: As part of its initiative to provide advanced treatments across the country, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, organized a press conference highlighting monumental advances in plastic surgery and oncology.

The event aimed to highlight the growing potential for reconstructive and aesthetic procedures, alongside cutting-edge cancer treatments, driven by rising awareness and incomes in India.

The conference featured two leading experts, Dr. Shahin Nooreyezdan, Senior Consultant of Cosmetic, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery, who elaborated on the ethical standards, safety protocols, and leading-edge techniques adopted by expert plastic surgeons. He emphasized how modern procedures are helping patients enhance their physical appearance, restore functionality after injuries, and improve their overall quality of life and Dr. Sameer Kaul, Senior Consultant of Surgical Oncology and Robotics, shared insights into the latest oncological treatments being offered at Indraprastha Apollo. He discussed how the integration of advanced surgical techniques with innovative oncology practices is significantly improving patient outcomes.

Over the past year, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has witnessed some challenging cases of Cosmetic and Plastic surgery and provided treatment via the advanced medical facilities available at the hospital.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Shahin Nooreyezdan, Senior Consultant of Cosmetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital says “Our goal at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals is to blend art with science in plastic and cosmetic surgery. We strive not only to achieve the most aesthetically pleasing results but also to improve our patient’s overall well-being. By employing the latest technologies and surgical techniques, we ensure that our patients receive the highest standard of care with minimal recovery time. Whether it’s reconstructive surgery after trauma or cosmetic enhancements, our focus is on delivering results that align with each patient’s individual needs and aspirations”.

Dr. Sameer Kaul, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology and Robotics, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, elaborated on the pioneering work in cancer care. “Cancer is no longer a death call. Not to say that people don’t die of it anymore. They do, but much fewer numbers now. Huge strides have been made in this direction. Prevention, screening, early diagnosis, molecular and personalised treatments, Robotic surgery, precise Radiation, Targeted and Immunotherapy have changed the paradigm. Advanced cancers certainly live better and longer now. No reason why these fruits of research and innovations should not reach the needy no matter where they live. Ensuring access to top-class treatment is our mission. Govts, Corporations and Individuals must use Medical insurance for everyone.”