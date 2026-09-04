IndiGo Aircraft Hits VDGS Pole While Parking At Sgr Airport

Srinagar, Sep 4: An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 225 from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar was involved in an incident while being positioned at Bay No. 06 of Srinagar Airport on Friday morning.

According to the available details, the aircraft, identified as VT-NOG, made contact with a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while being positioned at the parking bay at approximately 0902 hours.

All passengers and crew members on board were reported safe, and no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

The circumstances that led to the aircraft coming into contact with the VDGS pole were not immediately clear. Further details regarding any damage to the aircraft or airport equipment were awaited. [KNT]