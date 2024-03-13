‘India’s Techade’: KU, CUK, NIT host live-streaming of PM’s address

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir University (KU) Wednesday hosted the live-streaming of the inaugural ceremony of three semiconductor manufacturing facilities by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here at the Media House Auditorium.

Nearly 500 students, mainly from the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) background, witnessed the proceedings of the event. The highlight of the event was the inaugural speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he emphasised the relevance and significance of chip manufacturing that is expected to make India self-reliant and a prominent semiconductor manufacturing hub.

“Youth of India are capable and they need an opportunity. The semiconductor initiative has brought that opportunity to India today,” he stated.

The event was followed by screening of short videos and documentaries on ‘India Semiconductor Mission’, giving insights into the ecosystem of manufacturing and utility of India-made semiconductors.

In a post-event interaction with the university’s public relations representative, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan said that without the active participation of the people this endeavour could not have been achieved. On the side-lines, KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal said that the varsity is committed to promote and sponsor any such endeavour that aims to strengthen the technological ecosystem of the nation.

Central University of Kashmir Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Wednesday led the faculty, scholars and students and watched the live speech by Modi, addressing the ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ programme.

The Schools of Physical Sciences and Engineering jointly organised the seminar on “India’s Techade- Chips for VIKSIT Bharat,” at Tulmulla Campus in connection with the live speech by Modi. The live speech was also streamed in all the four campuses of the university and was watched by the faculty, scholars and students.

Later, in his address to the participants, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath stressed on the importance and application of semiconductor technologies, its development in the country through Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar organized a seminar on ‘Contribution of NIT Srinagar in the field of Semiconductors. The event commemorated the momentous occasion of the foundation laying ceremony by Modi for three semiconductor facilities across the nation. The inaugural session was hosted by Prof.Najeeb-Ud-Din who spoke about the history of ‘Semiconductors in India and the way forward. He also highlighted the contribution of Indian scientists in various fields.

It was followed by Dr. Sheikh Aamir Ahsan, a faculty member at Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering who delivered his expert talk on ‘Semiconductor Era in India: Opportunities Challenges and our potential Contribution.