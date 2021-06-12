India’s records 84,332 cases, 4,002 deaths in 24 hours

India on Saturday recorded 84,332 Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 2,93,59,155. In the last 24 hours, 4,002 deaths were registered. The toll now stands at 3,67,081. Meanwhile, the country recorded 1,21,311 dischargees.

The US State Dept Coordinator for COVID19 Response and Health Security, Gayle E Smith told news agency ANI that India will receive additional vaccines from US. “With India, we’re part of something called QUAD via which we’re making an investment to increased production capacity in India. India will be receiving additional vaccines from the US,” she said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for the 19th consecutive day, the health ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 4.94 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 30th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,79,11,384, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.25 per cent, the data stated.

The number of active cases further declined to 10,80,690 accounting for 3.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.07 per cent. India’s active caseload declined to less than 11 lakh after 63 days while 84,332 new cases reported in 24 hours are the lowest in 70 days, the ministry said. Also, 20,44,131 coronavirus tests were conducted on Friday taking the total number to 37,42,42,384.