India’s nuclear power generation capacity to increase 70%

New Delhi, June 25: India’s Nuclear Power generation capacity is to increase by around 70 percent in the next 5 years”, says Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh while convening a high-level meeting to review the 100-day Action Plan of the Department of Atomic Energy here today.

This is the first Atomic Energy meeting convened by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh after he reassumed charge as Minister in the Modi Govt 3.0.

Highlighting India’s progress in nuclear energy and renewable energy in the energy landscape, Dr Jitendra Singh said “Installed capacity of 7.48 GWe will become 13.08 GWe by 2029, which is over 70 percent increase with addition of 7 new reactors. He also took stock of the already operational projects and gave directions for upcoming plans.

Dr. Jitendra Singh directed the department to integrate and collaborate to harness full potential, by capacity building and sharing of knowledge, resources, and expertise. The Minister emphasized on indigenous development of technology. He said, “Indigenous technology development and promoting energy security should be our priority.” He recalled that this government has allowed Joint Ventures with public sector units, increasing budget through collaboration, use of next-generation technologies, and increasing cooperation. Speaking on the ease of doing research and scaling up activities he said we are giving single-point approval to promote ease of science and promote ease of living for citizens by application of nuclear technology.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the department is suitably designing the 220MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) to use a Bharat Small Reactor (BSR) for captive nuclear power generation. He also informed that DAE is also working on Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR) 220 MW to use light water-based reactors by replacing Calandria with a pressure vessel.

According to Dr, Jitendra Singh, BHAVINI, a public sector undertaking is in progress to complete the initial fuel loading of the Prototype Fast Breeder reactor and its 1st approach to criticality is expected in the coming months. This is the 1st fast breeder reactor to produce more fuel than it consumes.

The minister emphasized that along with energy security, health and food security, Radiopharmaceuticals & nuclear medicine, agriculture, and food preservation should also be focused. Adding further he said, that development in radiation technology will lead to economic and societal benefits for common citizens promote ease of living, and promote research in basic, applied, and translational sciences using subatomic particles.