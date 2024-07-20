Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 7th Apex Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Center (NCORD) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where he launched the National Narcotics Helpline ‘MANAS’ (Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra) and virtually inaugurated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Office in Srinagar on Thursday. In his address, Shah emphasized the importance of a nationwide campaign to combat the drug menace, highlighting that the fight against drugs is crucial for securing India’s future. He underscored that this battle requires collective effort, involving not just the government but also the active participation of every citizen, especially the younger generation. The Home Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a leading nation by 2047, a goal that can only be achieved by eradicating drug abuse. Shah noted the significant increase in drug seizures, from 152,000 kg worth Rs 5,933 crore between 2004 and 2014, to 543,000 kg worth over Rs 22,000 crore between 2014 and 2024. The adverse impacts of drug abuse on society are profound, destroying lives and families, and linking to more severe issues such as narco-terrorism. Shah stressed the need for a robust response to this multi-layered crime, involving all agencies, particularly state police, to dismantle drug networks comprehensively. The virtual inauguration of the NCB Zonal Office in Srinagar signifies a focused effort to curb drug trafficking through India’s northwestern borders. This new office will play a crucial role in coordinating efforts to intercept drug movements in the region. With the addition of the Srinagar office, the NCB now has 30 zonal offices and 7 regional offices, strengthening its nationwide presence. The launch of the MANAS helpline, equipped with a toll-free number, web portal, mobile app, and integration with the Umang App, represents a significant advancement in public participation. Citizens can now anonymously share information about drug trafficking and seek assistance for drug abuse and rehabilitation. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to make the fight against drugs more inclusive and comprehensive. The role of Srinagar’s NCB office is particularly critical given the geopolitical challenges and the rising trend of synthetic drugs. The office will not only focus on interception and seizure but also on dismantling networks and preventing the spread of synthetic drugs. The data and insights provided in the NCB’s Annual Report 2023 will guide these efforts, offering a detailed overview of recent trends and accomplishments in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse. Shah also stressed the importance of district-level NCORD operations, advocating for goal-oriented and result-driven meetings. He urged all agencies to adopt a ‘Duty to Share’ approach, moving away from the traditional ‘Need to Know’ stance, to ensure seamless cooperation and information sharing. The NCB’s efforts to tackle illicit cultivation through the MAPDRUGS portal and mobile app, developed in collaboration with BISAG-N, reflect the agency’s commitment to leveraging technology in its operations. These tools will provide accurate GIS information, enabling concerned agencies to target and destroy illegal cultivation effectively.