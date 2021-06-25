India’s daily Covid-19 cases falls to 51,667, infection tally crosses 30.13 mn

India’s Covid-19 tally rose by 51,667 in a day, which took the overall tally to reach above 30,134,445, while 1,329 fatalities over the last 24 hours, pushed the death toll at 393,310, as per the numbers published at 9am on Friday at the Union health ministry’s website.

The number of active cases declined to 612,868 as more and more people recovered. As per the health ministry data, 64,527 people recovered from the viral disease and the total number now stands at 29,128,267.

Meanwhile, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage reached above 300 million, as per a provisional report till 7 pm on Thursday, the Union health ministry said. According to the report, the total count was 30,72,46,600, it stated. More than 6 million vaccine doses were administered on Thursday till 11:59pm, the health ministry informed.