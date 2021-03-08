India’s Covid vaccine rollout rescued world: US scientist

Houston: The rollout of Covid vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has “rescued the world” from the deadly virus and the contributions by the country must not be underestimated, a top American scientist has said.

India is called the pharmacy of the world during the Covid pandemic with its vast experience and deep knowledge in medicine. The country is one of the world’s biggest drug-makers and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring vaccines.

Dr Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston, during a recent webinar, said the two mRNA vaccines might not impact the world’s low and middle income countries, but India’s vaccines, made in collaboration with universities across the world such as the BCM and Oxford University, have “rescued the world” and its contributions must not be underestimated.

During the webinar themed ‘COVID-19: Vaccination and Potential Return to Normalcy – If and When’, Dr Hotez, an internationally recognised physician-scientist in neglected tropical diseases and vaccine development, said the vaccine rollout was India’s gift’ to the world in combating the virus.The webinar was organised by Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH).

Consul General of India in Houston, Aseem Mahajan, was among the distinguished panel of doctors at the webinar. “In keeping with our tradition of sharing with the world, India has exported vaccines to many countries,” he said.