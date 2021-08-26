India’s Covid cases soar to 46,164

India on Thursday logged 46,164 new coronavirus infections as Kerala reported a sharp surge in new cases, according to union health ministry data.

India saw an increase of 11,398 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58%. It has been less than 3% for the last 30 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.02%. It has been below 3% for the last 62 days, according to the ministry.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 3,25,58,530 and the death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

In the past 24 hours, Kerala logged 31,445 new coronavirus cases with test positivity rate (TPR) in the state soaring to 19.03%

The number of cases registered was much higher than the 24,296 cases reported on the previous day.

As per the health bulletin, Ernakulam district reported the highest COVID cases of 4048, followed by Thrissur 3865, Kozhikode 3680, Malappuram 3502, Palakkad 2562, Kollam 2479, Kottayam 2050, Kannur 1930, Alappuzha 1874 and Thiruvananthapuram 1700, Idukki 1166, Pathanamthitta 1008, Wayanad 962 and Kasaragod 619.

During the last 24 hours, 1,65,273 samples were tested in the state. The state’s death toll due to Covid-19 has climbed to 19,972.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63%. A total of 34,149 recovered from Covid-19.

And, a total of 60.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the health ministry said on Thursday.