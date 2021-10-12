India’s Covid cases drop, lowest in seven months

India recorded 14,313 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in 224 days, taking the infection tally to 3,39,85,920 on Tuesday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.04 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data.

The death toll reached 4,50,963 with 181 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 18 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 107 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,14,900 comprising 0.63 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.04 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 12,447 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 11,81,766 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the number of cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,50,38,043.