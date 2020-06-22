India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 4.2 lakh

The coronavirus tally in India reached 4,25,282 on Monday with 1,74,387 active cases and 2,37,195 recovered cases according to ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has reached 13,699.

Amid growing concerns of not enough hospital beds to cope with the rising number of cases, the Delhi government has become the first in the country to requisition its hotels. Starting this week, 25 establishments will be repurposed as emergency COVID-19 care centres for patients with mild to moderate symptoms. In a sign of how overwhelmed medical staff are becoming, hotel employees are being trained in case they have to administer some of the care, reports The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked the Delhi government to delineate all containment zones afresh, enumerate all households even outside containment zones, conduct a serological survey among 20,000 Delhiites, and associate every district with a big hospital.