Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully tested the ‘BharOS’, a Made In India mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras today.

Pradhan said that the poor people of the country will be the main beneficiary of a strong, indigenous, dependable & self-reliant digital infrastructure. He further said that promoting policy enablers with the whole of the government approach is an applied experiment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision. ‘BharOS’ is a successful step towards data privacy he added.

Pradhan further added that successful test of ‘BharOS’ – the Made in India mobile operating system is an important initiative towards fulfilling PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a strong, indigenous & self-reliant digital infrastructure in India.