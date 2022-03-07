SRINAGAR: Kashmir-born Hina Khan has won the best actress trophy for `Lines’ at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2022.

Another J&K -born filmmaker Rahat Kazmi was nominated for best director for `Lihaf’.

“Hina Khan has won the best actress award for Lines. Lihaf was nominated for best director and best film. We had got three nominations at the ITA awards. Of which we have won best actress award,” Rahat Kazmi told The Kashmir Monitor

The 21st edition of the ITA awards was graced by who’s who from the television industry. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Vani Kapoor from Bollywood graced the event.

Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Helly Shah, Karanvir Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Khanna were a few from the television industry who graced the event.

Hina Khan, who emulated Aishwarya Rai’s Dhoom 2 look, won the Best Actress award for `Lines’.

`Lines’, which encapsulates the story of divided families living across the Line of Control, is a joint venture of Rahat Kazmi and famous Kashmiri television star Hina Khan. The movie was premiered at Voot Select film festival on July 29.

`Lines’ has been jointly produced by Rahat Kazmi Films and Hina Khan’s Hiro’s Faar Better Films besides Alpha productions and others. Hinna Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame is playing the main character in the movie.

Based on divided families, the movie has been directed by Kashmiri filmmaker Hussain Khan of `Kashmir Daily’ fame.

Lihaaf was based on Ismat Chugtai’s story. It was extensively shot in Kashmir. Some parts were shot in Jammu as well.

Lihaaf’s first look was launched at the Cannes film festival a few years back. Later it went on to win 11 international awards in different film festivals across the globe.