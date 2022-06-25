Indian Railways has announced to recruit 1,48,463 employees this year.

This decision comes after PM Narendra Modi’s order to recruit a minimum of 10 Lakh candidates under the ‘Mission Mode’ scheme, across several ministries and departments over the next 1 and half years.

With only 43,678 candidates having been recruited in the railways over the past eight years, the Indian government now plans to boost the workforce to the maximum possible.

Here are the details

Number of candidates to be recruited in 2022-23: 1,48,463

Intake between 2014-15 and 2021-22: 3,49,422

Indian Railways’ share percentage: 40.55

Vacant posts’ percent since 2020: 21,75

Recruitment through the ‘Mission Mode’ scheme

The Mission Mode Scheme will help eligible and interested candidates to be able to seek the steps of recruitment through the Home Ministry.

10 lakh candidates shall be recruited in several ministries and departments in the next one and a half years.

This announcement came after PM Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all government sectors.

This is to serve as a big opportunity for those seeking jobs in the central government.

The recruitment processes for all the posts and vacancies, are to be notified by the concerned departments.

Indian Railways recruitment statistics