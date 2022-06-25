Indian Railways has announced to recruit 1,48,463 employees this year.
This decision comes after PM Narendra Modi’s order to recruit a minimum of 10 Lakh candidates under the ‘Mission Mode’ scheme, across several ministries and departments over the next 1 and half years.
With only 43,678 candidates having been recruited in the railways over the past eight years, the Indian government now plans to boost the workforce to the maximum possible.
Here are the details
- Number of candidates to be recruited in 2022-23: 1,48,463
- Intake between 2014-15 and 2021-22: 3,49,422
- Indian Railways’ share percentage: 40.55
- Vacant posts’ percent since 2020: 21,75
Recruitment through the ‘Mission Mode’ scheme
- The Mission Mode Scheme will help eligible and interested candidates to be able to seek the steps of recruitment through the Home Ministry.
- 10 lakh candidates shall be recruited in several ministries and departments in the next one and a half years.
- This announcement came after PM Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all government sectors.
- This is to serve as a big opportunity for those seeking jobs in the central government.
- The recruitment processes for all the posts and vacancies, are to be notified by the concerned departments.
Indian Railways recruitment statistics
- From 2014-15 to 2021-22, the total intake of Indian Railways was 3,49,422 candidates, with an average of 43,678 per year.
- In 2022-23, the Indian Railways is to recruit 1,48,463 candidates.
- Indian Railways continues to have the largest share of 35.06 percent of the total expenditure on pay and allowances in 2019-20.
- All these posts and positions have become redundant due to technology, and will not be available for recruitment purposes in the coming future.
- The employees currently holding posts similar to such are likely to be taken by various departments of the railways.
- The 16 zonal railways have given up 56,888 “non-essential” posts during the financial years 2015-16 to 2020-21, with 15,495 more to be removed in due course of time.
- Northern Railways has absolved more than 9,000 posts, the South Eastern Railway has given up around 4,677.
- The Southern Railway has abolished 7,524 posts and the Eastern Railways has abolished more than 5,700 such posts.
