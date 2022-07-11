Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for filling up several posts of Junior Operators.

A total of 39 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive which will be closed on July 29.

Important dates:

The last date for submission of On-line Applications is July 29, 2022

The tentative date for Written Test is August 21, 2022

Tentative date of uploading the result of shortlisted candidates for the Written Test: September 6, 2022

Tentative date for verification of documents and SPPT (Driving Test): September 20 to 24, 2022

Tentative date for uploading Final Result: October 14, 2022

Name and number of posts:

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Telangana): 5

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Karnataka): 6

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry): 28

Qualification & Experience Criteria:

Higher Secondary (Class XII) with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 40% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License issued by the Regional Transport Authority.

Age limit:

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years for General & EWS category candidates

Application fee:

General, EWS, and OBC candidates are required to pay Rs 150 as an Application Fee plus additional Bank charges as applicable, only through the online Payne Portal Payment Gateway provided in the Online Application Portal.

Pay scale:

Besides basic pay and industrial pattern of DA, other allowances/benefits include HRA, medical facilities, productivity /performance-related pay, gratuity, contributory provident fund, employees’ pension scheme, group savings linked insurance, group personal accident insurance, leave encashment, Leave Travel Concession / LFA, Contributory Superannuation Benefit Fund Scheme, House Building Advance, Conveyance Advance / Maintenance Reimbursement, Children Education Allowance, etc., as per Corporation rules.

How to apply: