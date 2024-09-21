Indian Official Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Washington

Washington: An Indian embassy official has been allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the mission premises in Washington.

According to the news agency PTI, local police and the Secret Service are currently investigating the incident that occurred on Wednesday, including the possibility of suicide.

The Embassy confirmed the death in an official statement on Friday but did not give any further details.

“With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away on the evening of 18th September 2024. We are in touch with all relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of the remains to India,” it said.

“Additional details regarding the deceased are not being released out of concern for the family’s privacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief. We thank you for your understanding,” it added.