Indian Navy to hire 1,266 tradesmen; Check When And How To Apply

The Indian Navy has announced the recruitment of 1,266 Civilian Tradesman Skilled posts across various trades. The application process will begin on August 13, 2025, and continue until September 2, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, indiannavy.gov.in.

The vacancies span a range of technical trades including auxiliary, civil works, electrical, electronics and gyro, foundry, heat engines, instruments, mechanical, mechanical systems, mechatronics, metal, millwright, refrigeration and AC, ship building, and weapon electronics. These positions will be filled across various Navy units and yards.

To be eligible, applicants must have completed matriculation or Class 10 from a recognised board, along with knowledge of English. They should also have completed an apprenticeship in the relevant trade or have at least two years of regular service in the technical branch of the Army, Navy, or Air Force. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 25 years, although relaxations may be considered for exceptionally qualified candidates.

Selected candidates will be placed under the General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Industrial) category, with a pay scale of Level-2 in the pay matrix, ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹63,200.

Applications can be submitted only online through the recruitment section of the Indian Navy’s website. Candidates are advised to carefully fill in all required personal, educational, and trade preference details, upload scanned documents, pay any applicable fees, and submit the form before the deadline.