Indian forces neutralize Pakistan’s air raids in Jammu;  missiles intercepted, destroyed 

Srinagar, May 8: Indian forces repelled Pakistan’s air raids and brought down missiles, rockets, and drones in the Jammu region

On Thursday evening, a dozen locations across Jammu came under intense attack from the Pakistani side, involving artillery shelling, drone strikes, and missile launches.

According to security agencies, eight missiles were fired from Pakistan, targeting key areas such as the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, Akhnoor, and nearby regions. All were successfully intercepted by India’s S-400 air defence system, preventing any reported damage or casualties.

“All eight missiles were neutralised mid-air through the coordinated deployment of advanced technologies,” sources said, confirming that no damage or casualties were reported.

There is panic among locals after the explosions, which were preceded by air raid sirens and blackouts.

“Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces,” former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid, posted on X.

“We were aware of such an attempt, and we were fully prepared to thwart these attempts from the Pakistani side. Though it’s an evolving situation, we have neutralised all threats coming from Pakistan. So far, eight projectiles have been shot down by our air defence mechanisms,” defence sources told a news channel.

In addition to the missile threats, two Pakistani drones were intercepted and shot down near Jammu University, as per intelligence inputs, the report said.

Simultaneously, reports emerged of artillery shelling in Kupwara, Udhampur, and in areas surrounding the air base in Pathankot. All nearby locations were placed on high alert.

In response, Indian defence forces swiftly activated air raid protocols. Sirens were reportedly heard in Akhnoor and Kishtwar in the Jammu Division, where a complete blackout was also enforced to reduce visibility for incoming threats.

There are also reports that India’s air defence system shot down Pakistan’s F-16 aircraft after Islamabad launched attacks at multiple locations in Jammu and Punjab. Meanwhile, drone attacks have also been foiled in Udhampur, and a drone was shot down in Akhnoor.