Indian armed forces ready to deal with any situation: LG Sinha after Uri visit

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Indian Armed forces are ready to deal with any kind of situation after Pakistan last evening launches a barrage of drone attacks on multiple military installations here.

Speaking with reporters after assessing the situation in the Uri sector, LG Sinha said that attempts were made by Pakistan, but the Indian armed forces are ready to deal with any kind of situation.

“J&K administration is ensuring that people here don’t face any inconvenience. I went to villages in the border areas that suffered losses. The injured and the families of those who died have been given ex-gratia,” he said.

He added that the loss is being ascertained, and there is a need to construct new bunkers in these areas. “In the coming days, new bunkers will be constructed,” he said.