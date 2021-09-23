Indian-Americans welcome PM Modi as he arrives in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in US for a three-day visit, received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. PM Modi stepped out of his motorcade to interact with Indians waiting at the airport.

This is his first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of coronavirus in January 2020.

The crowd was chanting his name and waving the national flag amid light showers. The Prime Minister was seen smiling and shaking hands with them.

“We are so excited to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We don’t mind standing in rain. We are excited to meet Prime Minister Modi,” said an Indian-American.

Another member of the Indian community said PM Modi’s visit will be “very instrumental” in bringing India and US ties much stronger.

“This visit is very instrumental in bringing India and US ties much stronger, given the COVID-19 and Afghan crisis. He is the leader who can solve every situation in the world. We are proud, we are Indians and he is representing millions of Indians,” she said.

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by US Department of State officials including T H Brian McKeon, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

He was welcomed by India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache, including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.

During his three-day US visit, PM Modi will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit as well as hold a bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House tomorrow – the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took over as the US President on January 20.

Ahead of leaving for the US to participate in Quad Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his visit will be an occasion to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia.