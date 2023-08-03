

In a significant development, FBI Director Christopher Wray has appointed Shohini Sinha, an Indian American, as the special agent in charge of the prestigious Salt Lake City Field Office. With an illustrious career in counterterrorism and cyber intrusion investigations, Ms. Sinha’s appointment marks a moment of pride for the Indian American community.

Having started her journey with the FBI in 2001 as a special agent at the Milwaukee Field Office, Ms. Sinha quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2009. Her track record in handling complex assignments with precision and versatility has earned her a reputation as an exceptional law enforcement professional.

Prior to her FBI tenure, Ms. Sinha served as a therapist and administrator in a private clinic in Lafayette, Indiana. Armed with a solid educational foundation, including a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Purdue University in Indiana, she brings a unique perspective to her new role.

This appointment not only recognizes Ms. Sinha’s remarkable achievements but also underscores the success and significant contributions of the Indian American community in the United States. Moreover, her appointment comes amidst a surge of Indian origin individuals vying for the Presidential race, setting the stage for an exciting and transformative period in American politics.