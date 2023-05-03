Dubai: Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is participating in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, being ‘eld from 01st to 04th May 2023 in Dubai, UAE. The Arabian Travel Market is one of the leading global events for the travel and tourism industry, attracting visitors and exhibitors from around the world. India’s participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2023 is a significant step towards promoting India as a preferred travel destination among the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets. With its diverse culture, heritage, cuisine, and natural beauty, Adventure, MICE, luxury, wildlife, wellness, India is a popular destination for travellers seeking unique and authentic experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministry of Tourism, is showcasing “Incredible India” and launched Visit India Year 2023 campaign at the event, highlighting India’s diverse tourism offerings and the country’s commitment to sustainable tourism practices. The India Pavilion will showcase India’s rich cultural and natural heritage, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, wildlife sanctuaries, and spiritual destinations.

The event will also provide an opportunity for the Ministry to strengthen ties with the Middle East and North Africa tourism industry, including travel agents, tour operators, airlines, and media representatives. The delegation will participate in various networking events, B2B meetings, and media interactions to promote India as a tourism destination and establish partnerships with industry stakeholders.

India’s participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2023 underscores the country’s commitment to promoting tourism as a driver of economic growth and employment generation. Government of India remains committed to enhancing India’s tourism infrastructure and promoting India as a world-class tourism destination.

The India pavilion was inaugurated on 1st May at the Arabian Travel Mart 2023 Dubai by the Indian Ambassador to UAE, H.E. Sunjay Sudhir in presence of Shri Gyan Bhushan, Sr. Economic Advisor, Ministry of Tourism, GOI, Shri K. Lakshminaryanan Kannan, Tourism Minister of Puducherry, Shri Rohan Khaunte, Tourism Minister of State Government of Goa & Shri Arun Srivastava, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Tourism, GOI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A strong participation from India at Arabian Travel Mart 2023 Dubai, consisting of more than 65 State Tourism Departments/UTs, Tour Operators, Travel Agents, Hotel Chains, Airlines etc. is expected to boost inbound travel to India from the Middle East region. ATM provides a much needed opportunity for Indian Tourism industry stakeholders to connect with global travel trade and promote India.

Safety and Security of the tourists being one of the prime concerns, the Ministry of Tourism has a 24×7 Toll-Free Multi-Lingual Tourist Helpline in total 12 languages besides in Hindi & English, 10 international languages namely, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. This helpline is available on the existing Toll Free Number 1800111363 or on a short code 1363 for dialing in India and offers assistance to callers during times of distress while travelling in India and if need be alert the concerned authorities.

The Ministry of Tourism’s Official Website (www.incredibleindia.org) showcases India as a holistic destination, revolving around major experiences, such as, spirituality, heritage, adventure, culture, yoga, wellness and more. This website is also available in Hindi and leading international languages.

Harnessing the momentum created by the recovery of the global industry, preferential sentiment from global travelers for exploring India and building upon the success in growing tourism in India over the years – Ministry is on a mission to unlock the untapped potential of tourism in India, making India a 365-day destination.

Encouraging the inbound travel particularly in the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency as well as grand celebrations of [email protected] Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Tourism is celebrating this year as ‘Visit India Year 2023’. The focus is on inbound travel to India, to highlight varied tourism offerings of our country and showcase them to the global tourists.