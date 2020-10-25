India will have to become more powerful than China to counter it: RSS chief Bhagwat

India will have to become more powerful than China to counter its challenge, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

Bhagwat was speaking at the RSS’s annual Vijayadashami rally where he said the world was looking at China uncertainly over its role in the Covid-19 pandemic.

“China is mentioned in an uncertain (asandigdha) way in the discourse over corona pandemic. An arrogant and expansionist China encroached upon our territory. It is conducting itself similarly in the rest of the world. But Bharat’s reaction numbed, jolted them. Our soldiers gave them a brave reply and we all stood together as patriots. Due to this, other countries, too, have started scolding China. This has created a situation for it (China) that it hadn’t thought of. It’s not clear how it will now react. So, we will have to always remain awake and prepared,” Bhagwat said, adding, ” The only way to counter its sinister ambition is to become bigger than China in economic and strategic prowess, apart from internal security systems and diplomatic relations with our neighbours.” The RSS chief said India should quickly resolve all disputes with its neighbours, such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

His remarks unleashed huge opposition criticism. “Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it,” Congress’s Rahul Gandhi tweeted, slamming the RSS which is the ideological mentor of the BJP.

The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it. — Rahul Gandhi