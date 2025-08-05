India Slams US Over Tariff Threat

New Delhi has hit back strongly at Donald Trump’s threat to impose steep tariffs on Indian goods over its Russian oil imports, calling the move “unjustified and unreasonable.” India reminded the US that it had encouraged such imports when global oil markets were in flux after the Ukraine war broke out.

In a detailed rebuttal, the Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that countries now targeting India — including the US and European Union — are themselves continuing substantial trade with Russia, despite having no pressing need to do so.

“The EU’s bilateral trade with Russia was €67.5 billion in goods and €17.2 billion in services in 2023, far exceeding India’s trade volume,” the statement noted. It also highlighted that European LNG imports from Russia hit a record 16.5 million tonnes in 2024, surpassing even pre-war levels.

India further underscored that EU-Russia trade spans not just energy, but chemicals, fertilisers, machinery, and steel. As for the US, it continues to import Russian uranium, palladium, chemicals, and fertilisers — all crucial to its energy and EV sectors.

India clarified that it turned to Russian crude after traditional suppliers redirected flows to Europe in 2022. “The US actively encouraged such imports at the time to support global energy stability,” the government said.

India asserted that it will continue to protect its national interests. “Like any major economy, India will take all necessary steps to safeguard its economic security,” the statement concluded.

Trump had earlier warned of raising tariffs on India — possibly up to 100% — unless countries stop buying oil from Russia and Moscow agrees to a peace deal with Ukraine by August 7–9. He has already announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods from August 7.