India on Thursday condemned the twin explosions during a memorial ceremony in Iran that killed more than 100 people, saying that the incident is “shocking and saddening”. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement expressed solidarity with the Iran government and the people of the country.

“We are shocked and saddened on the terrible bombings in the Kerman City of Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and with the wounded,” the MEA wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Iranian officials, two rapid explosions took place on Wednesday near the burial site of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Kerman resulting in the death of at least 103 people. The incident took place as Iran commemorated the anniversary of Soleimani’s killing in a US drone strike in 2020

While the state media called the explosions a ‘terrorist attack’, Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi accused Israel of being behind the incident. “I warn the Zionist regime: Do not doubt that you will pay a heavy price for this crime and the crimes you have committed,” he said, as quoted by CNN.

On the other hand, Raisi’s political deputy Mohammad Jamshidi accused the US along with Israel of being responsible for the attacks.

“Washington says USA and Israel had no role in the terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran. Really? A fox smells its own lair first. Make no mistake. The responsibility for this crime lies with the US and Zionist regimes (Israel) and terrorism is just a tool,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Iran on Thursday observed a day of mourning for the death of over 100 people in the twin blasts.

(With inputs from agencies)

