India Sets World Record with 64.2 Crore Voters: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, June 3, held a press conference on the eve of vote counting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Highlighting several historic milestones, the EC announced that India set a world record with 642 million registered voters in this polling season. A record-breaking 312 million women also participated in the voting process in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024.

