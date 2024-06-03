Suggestions

India Sets World Record with 64.2 Crore Voters: EC

June 3, 2024
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, June 3, held a press conference on the eve of vote counting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Highlighting several historic milestones, the EC announced that India set a world record with 642 million registered voters in this polling season. A record-breaking 312 million women also participated in the voting process in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

