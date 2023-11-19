India on Sunday, November 19, sent a second batch of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians suffering amid the war between Israel and Hamas militants, as confirmed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

S Jaishankar took to his X to share the development. He said, “We continue to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.”

“Second @IAF_MCC C17 aircraft carrying 32 tonnes of aid departs for the El-Arish Airport in Egypt,” he added.

On October 22, India sent its first batch of aid, including medical and disaster relief, to Palestine. Almost 6.5 tons of medical aid and 32 tons of disaster relief materials were sent to Palestine.

The war was triggered by unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants on October 7. More than 1,200 people were killed in Israel and over 12,000 Palestinians are believed to have died in Gaza in the Israeli offensive that followed.