India sees slight dip in Covid cases at 40,715

India reported 40,715 cases of coronavirus disease, lower than infections recorded in the last two days, and 199 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union minister of health and family welfare said on Tuesday.

The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the countrys infection tally to over 11.68 million and the death toll has now risen to 160,166.

There were 345,377 active cases and 11,181,253 people who have recovered from the viral disease, the health ministrys data updated at 8 am showed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said 23,54,13,233 samples tested for Covid-19 up to Monday and of these, 967,459 samples were tested the same day.