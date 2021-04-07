India sees record spike of 1.15 lakh Covid-19 cases

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,15,736 Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,28,01,785, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country reported 630 Covid-linked deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,66,177.

The active caseload surged to 8,43,473 while 59,856 were discharged on Tuesday.

The number of cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days. India on Sunday registered an all-time high of 1,03,558 cases in a span of 24 hours.