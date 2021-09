India sees lowest Covid deaths in five months

New Delhi: India logged 38,948 new coronavirus infections and 219 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 167 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of Covid cases has climbed to 3,30,27,621, while the death toll has climbed to 4,40,752.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.33 per cent after 48 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India had reported 199 deaths in a single day on March 23.

The active cases have declined to 4,04,874 comprising 1.23 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.44 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 5,174 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. Less than 50,000 daily cases are being reported for 71 consecutive days, the ministry said.

As many as 14,10,649 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid in the country to 53,14,68,867 .

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.76 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 73 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,21,81,995.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 68.75 crore.

The 219 new fatalities include 74 from Kerala, and 67 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,40,752 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,37,774 from Maharashtra, 37,409 from Karnataka, 35,018 from Tamil Nadu, 25,082 from Delhi, 22,856 from Uttar Pradesh, 21,496 from Kerala and 18,502 from West Bengal.