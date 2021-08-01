India sees 41,831 new Covid-19 infections, 541 deaths

India recorded 41,831 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 541 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 39,258 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,20,521. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,10,952, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,24,351.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said with 17,89,472 samples tested during the day for the virus, the total number of such tests conducted so far stands at 46,82,16,510.

Meanwhile, with 60,15,842 doses against Covid-19 administered during the day across the country, the cumulative total of the vaccination is 47,02,98,596.