India sees 3.11 lakh new cases, 4,077 deaths in past 24 hours

India reported 311,170 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of Covid-19 infections to 2,46,84,077, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Country’s death toll rose to 270,284 with 4,077 new fatalities.

The six most-affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,309,215), Karnataka (2,130,267), Kerala (2,085,583), Uttar Pradesh (1,596,727), Tamil Nadu (1,531,377), Andhra Pradesh (1,388,803), and Delhi (1,380,981).

More than 182.1 million cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 163.16 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 141,459,424 have recovered, 3,383,005 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,695,883, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.