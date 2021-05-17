India sees 2.81L new Covid cases, 4,106 deaths

India has recorded 2,81,386 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours along with 4,106 deaths.

Top five states which have registered the maximum cases are Maharashtra with 34,389 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 33,181 cases, Karnataka with 31,531 cases, Kerala with 29,704 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 24,171 cases.

54.37% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 12.22% of the new cases. 4,106 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours.

Maximum casualties reported in Maharashtra (974), followed by Karnataka with 403 daily deaths.