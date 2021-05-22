India sees 2.57 lakh new Covid cases, 4,194 die

According to the daily health bulletin by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, 2,57,299 people were found to be positive of the viral disease, while 4,194 people lost their lives, pushing the death toll to reach 2,95,525.

After addition of Saturday’s cases, India’s Covid-19 caseload stands at 2,62,89,290, and the number of active cases has reduced to 29,23,400.

So far, 23,070,365 people have recovered from the Covid-19.

However, authorities are still in worry with the latest epidemic of black fungus, a life-threatening fungal infection that attacks those with weak immune systems.

With mucormycosis cases rising, the health ministry on Friday said it was looking for more companies to produce the antifungal drug Amphotericin B used to treat it and also increase imports of the medication.